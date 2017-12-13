'Dynasty' Season 1 Spoilers: Midseason Finale Finds Visitors Ruining the Carrington Family Christmas

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The upcoming episode of "Dynasty" season 1 will see the Carrington family Christmas in chaos.

The synopsis for the midseason finale, titled "Rotten Things," states that the Carrington family will want to have a peaceful holiday. However, things will not go according to plan, especially when they get two new visitors at the mansion. The visitors will not come empty-handed, too, as they will bring troubles with them as well.

Blake (Grant Show) will encounter a power struggle with his own father (guest star Bill Smitrovich), though it remains to be seen what will bring that about. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), on the other hand, will try her best to have the Colbys reconnect.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. While troubles with Blake's father and the Colbys are previewed in the synopsis, the clip teases an issue concerning a different family.

The trailer opens with the Carrington family gathered around the piano as Steven (James Mackay) makes his way to the instrument. He prepares to play something, "one of grandpa's favorites," and Fallon smiles before presumably singing.

The entire mansion is decorated for the holiday, and Anders (Alan Dale) gets everything ready, including a gingerbread model of the house. Blake, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), and Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) wait for their visitor.

"So, is your mom as pretty as your aunt?" Blake asks Sammy Jo.

Sammy Jo's mother, Iris (Elena Tovar), arrives and he greets her with an embrace. But, family drama awaits them. Cristal criticizes her sister for being a lousy mother. Iris defends herself and says she was "a good mother."

"Bad mothers always say that," Cristal retorts.

As Cristal walks away, Iris picks up a present and hits her sister over the head with it. This ignites a physical fight between the sisters as Blake and Sammy Jo just stand there to watch. Cristal attacks Iris against the huge Christmas tree, which falls to the ground. Fallon watches with glee and holds up her drink to sarcastically toast the holiday.

"Dynasty" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.