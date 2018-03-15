Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

The Carrington family had better prepare themselves, as Alexis' arrival is just around the corner.

On the March 23 episode of "Dynasty" season 1, fans are going to meet Alexis Carrington for the first time. "Desperate Housewives" star Nicollette Sheridan will be bringing life to the villain, who will clash with her daughter, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), as revealed in new photos.

Shared by TVLine, the three photos show Fallon and Alexis having it out — physically — as members of their family and household stand watch from the balcony. Alexis holds onto her hair in one image, presumably after her daughter pulled it. And, while the two girls are dressed really nice, their behavior is far from being ladylike.

Alexis' arrival was first previewed by Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, with photos of Alexis donning her large hat and Alexis' tussle with Fallon. Showrunner Sallie Patrick teased how Alexis' presence will change things within the Carrington family, specifically when it comes to her daughter.

"Just as in the original series, Alexis will shake up familiar dynamics and threatens relationships — Blake and Cristal, Blake and Fallon, even Fallon and Steven," she revealed. "And while she says she's back for her children, with Alexis you always have to wonder if what she says is true."

"Fallon Carrington is fierce, and upon mama's return, she has met her match tenfold," Sheridan told the same publication. "Alexis has the experience and the wisdom that comes with age. So as brilliant as her daughter is, she's in trouble now."

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode of the series, titled "Our Turn Now." The episode teases Fallon going through with her wedding to Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke), who is only using Blake's (Grant Show) daughter for revenge. And while Fallon is privy to Jeff's intentions, she is going along with the charade in order to protect her family.

"Dynasty" season 1 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.