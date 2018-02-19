'Dynasty Warriors 9' News: Worst-Performing Game on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X

Koei Tecmo The fearsome Lu Bu rides into battle in "Dynasty Warriors 9," presumably at about 30 frames per second.

When Koei Tecmo first announced its plans to make "Dynasty Warriors 9" an open-world game, there were a lot of people worried that the game would have issues in performance due to the pre-established large numbers of enemy units on the screen all at once and with the added burden of supporting an open-world map. Well, it turns out their worries were well placed as "Dynasty Warriors 9" just might be the worst-performing title on the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.

According to a new analysis by technical video game channel Digital Foundry, "Dynasty Warriors 9" runs best on the X and Pro when it is set to Action Mode, a mode specifically designed to prioritize frame rate over graphical fidelity. However, "best" here means barely maintaining 30 frames per second (FPS) in the middle of combat. This mode unlocks the game's frame rate and disables v-sync, which causes constant tearing and fluctuating frame rate. The video in question showcases dips to as low as 20 FPS.

And this is the mode that prioritizes performance. It really only gets worse from here.

Movie Mode is the alternative to Action Mode and focuses more on resolution and image quality over performance, and it really shows. On average, Movie Made maintains a steady 20 FPS and then dips to as low as 17 FPS and will also have screen tearing.

When talking about the game on base consoles, the original PlayStation 4 manages to maintain about the same performance level as the Pro, but the Xbox One struggles to maintain 30 FPS and often spends a lot of its time in the 20 FPS region, especially when there is a lot going on in the game.

"Dynasty Warriors 9" has been a bit of a mess. Other than the terrible performance, many longtime fans of the series have criticized the game for changing too much from the series formula that, in their opinion, do not work properly or is just not fun to play. Even video game critic Jim Sterling, known for being a staunch advocate and defender of the "Dynasty Warriors" franchise, admits that the game is bad.