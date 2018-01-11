Instagram/iamcattsadler E! explains pay gap between Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy.

E! clarified information about the issue of the gender pay gap between Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy. Meanwhile, Catt responded to the blog post of Jason's wife, Lauren Scruggs Kennedy.

Network chief Frances Berwick spoke at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California about the gender pay gap issue that made Catt's decision to leave E!

According to Berwick, "a lot of misinformation" has circled around the issue, Entertainment Weekly reports. He stated that Catt and Jason simply had different responsibilities in the network, which was the basis for their difference in pay.

"Catt was focused on daytime. Jason Kennedy is on primetime evening news, plus red carpet. Our employee's salaries are based on their roles and their expertise regardless of gender. We wish Catt well, but I hope that sets the record straight on that," Berwick explained.

Berwick also said that E! does not deserve the criticisms that they have received since the gender pay gap issue broke out, given that outsiders had a lack of information.

Catt has once again spoken about the gender pay gap issue regarding the difference or similarity of her role with Jason on E! However, Catt's words were directly in response to the input of Jason's wife, Lauren, from her blog post.

"My experience, frustration and disparity was based on Jason Kennedy and myself being apples to apples. We came to the network at the same time and did similar jobs," Catt told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"It's unfortunate that people who don't work there are trying to be the voice for the network," Catt added, while noting that she's speaking of the truth in her story.

Lauren came to Jason's defense, saying that he doesn't deserve the backlash that he's received since the issue broke out because he was once a victim of the gender pay gap from two other female co-hosts.

Catt pointed out that people can't use the situation between E! host Giuliana Rancic and Jason because "they're apples and oranges."