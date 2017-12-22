E! News Host Catt Sadler Resigns Due to Gender Pay Gap, Clears Male Co-Host of Any Blame

Instagram/iamcattsadler Catt Sadler quits E! News because of a big gender pay gap involving her and a co-worker.

Sadler has left the network after discovering that she was subject to a huge gender pay gap. Meanwhile, Sadler clears her male counterpart, Jason Kennedy, from any blame in the incident.

Sadler announced that she has left her "dream job" with E! News after learning that she was being greatly underpaid in comparison to male counterpart Kennedy on the network.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sadler shared, "My male equivalent at the network, who I started with the same year and have come up with doing essentially similar jobs, if not the same job, wasn't just making a little bit more than me but was making double my salary and has been for several years."

When Sadler found out about her situation, she and her team took it as an advantage instead and negotiated for her compensation. However, the network who served as her second home for more than a decade declined to match Sadler's asking.

"Not only did [E!] refuse to pay me as much as my male counterpart, but they didn't come close — nowhere close, not even remotely close," Sadler revealed.

However, Sadler places no blame on Kennedy for what happened. The former E! News host describes Kennedy as one of her best friends and assures that she doesn't want the incident to affect his reputation negatively.

"He isn't the problem – the system's the problem, the structure's the problem," Sadler stated.

Sadler also gave her complete perspective as to why she left her dream job at E! News on her blog site, theCATTWALK. She also talked about how it was important for her to let people know about her departure from the network.

On her post, Sadler assured her readers that she won't be out of the industry for long. She promised to keep pursuing her passions while making her two boys — Arion and Austin Boyd — proud of her.