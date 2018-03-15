E3 2018 Date, Highlights: Biggest Game Convention This Year Opens on June 12

June is just three months away, and that means that this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo is fast approaching as well. E3 is what could be the biggest video game convention every year, and it is going to be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center starting June 12.

Last year's E3 was one of the biggest the events ever, with the organizers finally allowing the public to enter for the first time since the show was inaugurated in 1995, as Tech Advisor noted.

ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE ASSOCIATION The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is open to industry professionals and gamers, and is also considered one of the biggest video game event every year.

With E3 looking to continue their new policy, this year's convention will get even more crowded with gamers from everywhere looking for a chance to get some hands-on time with some of the biggest upcoming titles.

Like most E3 events, with few exceptions, this year's E3 will also be held over three days in the month of June. The expo will open on a Tuesday on June 12, and will be held until closing day on June 14. For now, no opening times have been announced as of yet.

Looking at last year's E3, though, it's likely that the first day will start at 11 a.m. local time and will wrap up at 7 p.m. The next two days could open earlier like in the previous E3, with events lined up starting at 9 a.m.

This year's E3 may now be open to the public, but it won't be free. Fans who are not lucky enough to nab an Industry Pass as part of the interactive entertainment industry will have to pay $249 to get their Gamer Pass, which is now available on the E3 website.

They will have to hurry, though, since passes are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis, plus the number of passes is limited, too.