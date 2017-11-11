EA Acquires Respawn Entertainment; 'Titanfall' Franchise and 'Star Wars' Game In Development

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Well-known game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has acquired "Titanfall" developer, Respawn Entertainment. Recent reports have revealed that the total purchase of Respawn could amount to $455 million, which should benefit both parties in terms of the resources needed to roll out another installment for "Titanfall."

"We've seen firsthand the world-class caliber of Respawn as a development studio with incredible vision, deep talent and an inspiring creative mindset," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. "Together, we've brought this to life in the Titanfall franchise, and now with the Respawn team joining EA, we have exciting plans to accomplish even more amazing things in the future."

The expected results of the partnership between EA and Respawn includes a new installment for the "Titanfall" franchise, a game set in the "Star Wars" universe, and a virtual reality (VR) gaming experience. No official release date has been announced yet for any of the game titles, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Vince Zampella, the CEO of Respawn Entertainment has also commented on the purchase of their company, after fans expressed concern on how the leadership would change now that they are under EA.

"I will still be running things at Respawn and will also be a part of the studio leadership team," said Respawn boss Zampella. "Joining with EA will give us the resources and support we need to grow and have long term success while still keeping our culture and creative freedom."

Zampella further emphasized that there will be no layoffs as a consequence of the acquisition. No organization change will also be implemented and titles currently in development will continue as planned. Furthermore, the decision to let EA purchase Respawn was not made because of any form of issues. Instead, Zampella revealed that it was the best move to make in order to fulfill Respawn's long-term goals.