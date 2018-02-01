EA Announced 'Anthem' Delay and Planned Launch for New 'Battlefield'

Facebook/BioWare Promotional picture for "Anthem."

First announced during last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), fans will have to wait for another year before they can get their hand on "Anthem." Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed the delay. Further reports also reveal that EA's chief executive Andrew Wilson has a few words to stay about the situation and about the upcoming "Battlefield" game.

According to reports, "Anthem," the highly anticipated open world, multiplayer, role-playing game, has been delayed to 2019 as game developer BioWare attempts to match the expectation of the waiting fans. The decision was based on their perspective that "Anthem" might do better in the market if it were to avoid making a release during the end of the year when most top-notch titles are scheduled to hit the stores. Instead, in an attempt to ease the frustration and disappoint of the fans for having to wait another year, EA has announced that they will launch a new "Battlefield" game instead.

"Regardless of how it's being portrayed, we're not looking at that as a delay, we've chosen to launch Anthem in [the fourth quarter]. The date is chosen by my portfolio balance, not product readiness," EA's chief Wilson said, as reported by Polygon. "And we're really excited by the way the new Battlefield is shaping up. It probably doesn't make too much sense to launch Anthem right by it. As a new IP, it probably makes sense to give [Anthem] its own launch window."

The next "Battlefield" game has yet to receive a title, and EA seems to be determined to keep the details under wraps as they have released barely any information on it. Regardless, EA is definitely working on it. In the meantime, more information is expected to be released in the coming months. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.