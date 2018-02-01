EA Announces New 'Battlefield' Game For Fall 2018

DICE A promotional image for "Battlefield 1: Turning Tides"

EA has confirmed that that a new entry to the "Battlefield" franchise will debut this fall. The new title will reportedly take the place of Bioware's upcoming title "Anthem" which has been rescheduled for a 2019 release date.

Not much is known about the upcoming "Battlefield" game although the announcement isn't really that new. Back during the company's Q1 2018 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that they will continue delivering for their fans, including the next great game in the franchise.

As for the decision to delay the "Anthem" release, EA executives believe that as a new property, the game would fare better in a less competitive quarter rather than a busy fall release window. As such, the company has decided to fill the gap with a new "Battlefield" title instead.

The last entry in the series, "Battlefield 1," debuted in 2016 to huge fanfare particularly for its setting – the muddy battlefields of World War 1. Unlike other entries in the genre which were set in either modern times or World War 2, the game's portrayal of turn of the century technology gave it a unique personality that gamers have been longing for years.

The game recently announced its fourth expansion, "Apocalypse," featuring new content coming to the game in February. There are also five new multiplayer maps two of which are tailor-made exclusively for aerial combat.

The update is also set to add six new guns as well as two new melee weapons in the form of the prybar and the cleaver. New gadgets will also be making their debut such as the Assault Class' AA Rocket Gun which allows players to lend a helping hand to teammates embroiled in dogfights in the skies overhead.

EA has been quite mum regarding the details of the new "Battlefield" game. However, it's probably enough to know that it is set to be released in October of 2018.