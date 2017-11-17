EA Exec Confirms All-New Action Game Is Underway

REUTERS/Ina Fassbender An overview shows the Electronic Arts EA exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2013 fair in Cologne August 21, 2013.

Electronic Arts' chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen recently confirmed the company was working on an all-new action video game.

Jorgensen recently spoke at the UBS Global Technology Conference where he revealed that one of their divisions was currently working on a new franchise under the action video game genre. However, it would still take several years before the project was completed.

During his talk, Jorgensen said (via GamesIndustry.biz): "We have a team in Montreal that is building a brand new action franchise, probably for our Fiscal [Year] 2021 that also looks fantastic and very exciting."

The EA executive raised the crowd's expectation further by assuring them that the upcoming action game would have "a lot of new interesting gameplay that I don't think anyone's ever seen before."

Jorgensen also admitted that the action genre was where EA was "missing the most." With that in mind, he explained why building the game in their Montreal division was the right thing to do while also referring to the location as the "largest sector in gaming."

He added that EA had been so focused on developing video games under the sports and first-person shooter genre that they decided it was time for them to explore action video games more. "We feel like there's a huge opportunity there," Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen did not reveal any gameplay details about the upcoming action title, but he did confirm that Jade Raymond was leading the team in Montreal for the development of the unnamed game.

Raymond is currently the head of EA's Motive Studios. She is also known to be a veteran in the gaming industry. She is affiliated in the creation of many successful video games, including the first and second main title releases of "Assassin's Creed," "Assassin' Creed: Bloodlines," "Watch Dogs," "The Sims Online," and more.

On the other hand, Jorgensen also gave some updates on the development of BioWare's action IP "Anthem" and said: "It's looking very exciting, the team's done an amazing job and we're really excited about that for next year."