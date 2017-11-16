EA Plans to Launch Its Game-Streaming Service in a Few Years

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2015.

After agreeing to acquire Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts (EA) again takes on a new venture — game streaming.

During the UBS Global Technology Conference held earlier this week, Gamespot reported that EA CFO Blake Jorgensen confirmed that fans can expect the company to offer its game-streaming service in the next two to three years. The new endeavor, however, will involve another company, whose identity EA has yet to announce.

"I think you'll see a commercial offering probably in the next 2-3 years from us and a partner," said Jorgensen. Furthermore, the EA exec also touched on the issues that have kept the company from launching a streaming service in the past. He said that the lack of widespread data centers was the main culprit, noting that it will translate to poor streaming experience for customers living far away from the data centers.

Nowadays, however, things are very different with tech giants like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft helping increase the number of data centers. Despite the advancements, Jorgensen was still quick to acknowledge the fact that there are still some areas where internet speed is a problem.

In addition, the exec also said that he does not see game-streaming supplanting consoles in the future.

Earlier this month, EA announced in a press release that it has agreed to purchase Respawn Entertainment. Respawn is the company behind the Titanfall franchise where it had worked with EA in terms of publishing the "Titanfall" and "Titanfall 2" titles.

"We've seen firsthand the world-class caliber of Respawn as a development studio with incredible vision, deep talent and an inspiring creative mindset," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. "Our longtime partnership is grounded in a shared desire to push the boundaries and deliver extraordinary and innovative new experiences for players around the world," he added.

In addition, he also shared his excitement toward Respawn officially joining the EA family and confirmed that they will develop a new game under the Titanfall franchise.