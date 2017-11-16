EA Promises Creation of 'Titanfall 3' after Successful Acquisition of Respawn Entertainment

Facebook/Titanfallgame A promo image for "Titanfall 2"

Electronic Arts is taking over Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the popular first-person shooter (FPS) video game, "Titanfall 2."

Reports indicate that the contract was decided after EA offered a $455 million deal, outbidding the offer of Nexon who made a similar proposal. The Korean publisher is the one behind the "Titanfall" mobile game.

According to Forbes, the acquisition is three-pronged. EA reportedly paid $151 million in cash upfront and about $164 million in stock options. The rest of the $140 million will be based on "achievement of certain performance milestones, relating to the development of future titles," which are predicted to be "Titanfall 3" and a new "Star Wars" game.

"[This partnership] brings the resources and support we need for long term success, while still keeping our culture and creative freedom. EA has been a great partner over the years with Titanfall and Titanfall 2, and we're excited to combine our strengths. This is a great next step for Respawn, EA, and our players," Respawn CEO Vince Zampella said.

Meanwhile, Trusted Reviews would like to see more advanced features in the upcoming "Titanfall" game. "Titanfall 2's" main characters, the rifleman Jack Cooper and his mechanical buddy, BT-7274, have been engaging with their unique relationship. The new title is expected to have a more diverse cast of characters with extensive backstories. A longer campaign will reportedly be welcome, too, as "Titanfall 2's" solo campaign, although brilliant, ended too soon.

EA will reportedly do well to improve the skin customization feature in the shooter. The latest version is said to offer quite a large selection of skins and decals, but most of them are not appealing. If "Titanfall 3" will have a system where players get to unlock skins after accomplishing missions, just like in "Overwatch" and "Lawbreakers," it will be a marked improvement. Other advanced features may include a brand new co-op mode and more Titan options.