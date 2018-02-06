EA Reveals Plans for 'Battlefield 5' and Ramps Up Campaign Against Cheaters

Facebook/Battlefield "Battlefield 1" will have new maps via the "Apocalypse" DLC coming this February.

In an attempt to pacify the frustration of the fans after they learned that "Anthem" will have to be delayed, Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that "Battlefield 5" can be expected to land in stores within the year. Furthermore, EA seems to be determined to steer clear of any topics about "Anthem" as they have been reported to be doing something significant for "Battlefield 1."

According to reports, the confirmation of the release of "Battlefield 5" came after EA released their financial standing. Speaking to investors, the publisher has revealed that it is expecting to make a release date for "Battlefield 5" sometime in October. EA has yet to announce what the official title will be, but fans are content to have the next installment in the series anyway. Aside from this, some fans feel like the specific release date of the highly anticipated game title may come after the release of "Red Dead Redemption 2," which is slotted for Oct. 26. Considering that it is one of the most highly anticipated games, EA might settle on a different date.

While anticipating further details on the future of "Battlefield" and "Anthem," further reports have revealed that EA DICE seems to be making a lot of movement in "Battlefield 1. They have announced that they will be ramping up their vigilance against players who take advantage of technology to win the game.

"We are confident that our detection methods produce accurate results," EA DICE said as reported by Polygon. "Cheat developers may be attempting to manipulate players' minds about anti-cheat tools, and to leverage detection information from game developers."

Although there is no specific release date yet for "Battlefield 5," more information is expected to be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.