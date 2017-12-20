'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Additional Details Regarding How Stamina Will Affect Gameplay Revealed

EA Sports UFC 3 official website Stamina matters immensely inside 'EA Sports UFC 3'

In "EA Sports UFC 3," stamina will impact gameplay in numerous ways, and the developers have recently provided a more detailed breakdown of just how important it is.

Lead gameplay engineer Geoff Harrower shared some information about the stamina system via a new video.

First off, players should know that fighting with depleted stamina in the game can be really tough.

As Harrower points out in the video, a fighter with even just a half-filled stamina bar will be unable to move as quickly as before. Punches become slower too.

The effects of diminished stamina only become more pronounced as stamina levels drop further. In the video, the Conor McGregor fighting with less stamina is unable to maintain his fighting stance and certain moves also change. Tired fighters also neglect their fundamentals, which means even something as basic as lunging may not be done properly.

On top of all that, the game also penalizes tired fighters by making their strikes less damaging inside "EA Sports UFC 3."

Now, while there are certainly negative effects that stem from fighting with low stamina in the game, there are also benefits that come from using stamina wisely.

In a recent post on the game's official website, developers noted that the "most effective way to strike is to throw a combination, wait until your stamina has fully regenerated, and throw another combination."

Different kinds of strikes also affect stamina in a variety of ways so players will need to be mindful of that as they attack.

It seems that developers really want to place a greater emphasis on stamina usage in this upcoming game, and those players who are able to grasp the system properly will be the ones who can easily handle their competitors.

More news about "EA Sports UFC 3" should be made available soon, and the game itself is due out on Feb. 2.