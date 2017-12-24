'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Combos, Knockouts Tweaked Based on Beta Feedback

EA Sports UFC 3 official website 'EA Sports UFC 3' will be released on Feb. 2

Developers have been applying tweaks to "EA Sports UFC 3" following the conclusion of the beta, and the latest rounds of changes affect combos and knockouts.

Beginning with the changes for combos, lead gameplay engineer Geoff Harrower mentioned in a recent video that these have now been made slower. A bug that previously prevented fighters from being able to catch body kicks mid-combo has also been addressed.

Speaking of combos, developers have reworked these and made them fighter-specific.

In an earlier post on the game's official website, developers noted that combinations now depend on which strikes a fighter can use, how good that fighter is at using those strikes and also how proficient they are in specific martial arts.

Another striking-based adjustment that has been applied post-beta makes sure that slipping strikes are no longer as overpowered as they were previously. With the adjustments applied, players who miss landing slipping strikes may now find themselves vulnerable to getting hit hard.

Harrower also revealed that some changes have been made to the game's submission system, and these should allow fighters to escape easier.

In a separate video, Harrower talked about other post-beta improvements that affect how knockouts are shown in "EA Sports UFC 3." These adjustments make knockouts appear more natural, and players should also see a greater variety of knockout animations as they continue to play.

Notably, a Knockout is just one of the four kinds of knockdowns that will be included in the game. The other knockdown variants include the Active Knockdown, the Alert Knockdown and the one simply known as Knockdown. The type of knockdown level shown will depend on how much damage the final blow dealt in relation to how much health the struck opponent had left at the moment of impact.

MMA fans will be able to check out all these improvements for themselves as soon as "EA Sports UFC 3" is released on Feb. 2.