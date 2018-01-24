'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Devs List the Numerous Changes Applied Post-Beta

Principal software engineer Geoff Harrower has also revealed that additional fighters will be included in the day one patch

EA Sports UFC 3 official website 'EA Sports UFC 3' will be released on Feb. 2

"EA Sports UFC 3" is due out very soon. But before the game hits stores, developers are letting fans know just how it has changed since it was first made accessible in a beta test.

The developers provided a long list that contained the many changes they have made to the game post-beta, including ones that should impact how players approach matches.

Some of the changes applied were ones that players will be able to notice when they go deep into fights.

Developers showed how significantly stamina can affect things like combo and movement speed. Low stamina can cause fighters to become less effective strikers, and they may also become more vulnerable to taking hits since evading is tougher to pull off. Maintaining a signature stance also becomes difficult to do with diminished stamina.

Diminished stamina can also cause a fighter to execute lunges that look pretty labored.

Blocks may also begin to break down the longer a fight goes on.

Developers have also fixed some of the problematic combos previously featured, and there are fighter-specific changes that have been introduced.

As some fans may have noticed, one of the items included in the list mentioned a "Gaethje signature block" which may seem curious given that lightweight contender Justin Gaethje is not among the fighters who have already been announced for "EA Sports UFC 3."

The good news for Gaethje's fans is that he is set to be added to the roster via the day one patch, as principal software engineer Geoff Harrower recently confirmed over on Twitter.

Gaethje will be joined by welterweight fighter Darren Till as playable characters who will be added on day one.

Harrower also noted that he believes that there will be updates released post-launch that should include changes to fighters' stats.

MMA fans will not have to wait that much longer for "EA Sports UFC 3" as it is already set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Feb. 2.