'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Different Levels of Knockdowns Shown in Gameplay Video

EA Sports UFC 3 official website An Active Knockdown occurs inside 'EA Sports UFC 3'

Knockdowns are fairly common in the world of mixed martial arts, and the developers of "EA Sports UFC 3" are aiming to make them as realistic as possible in the upcoming fighting game.

In a recent post on the game's official website, lead gameplay engineer Geoff Harrower talked about how knockdowns would be depicted.

First off, Harrower noted that knockdowns occur once one of the three available damage meters is fully drained.

The level of knockdown that will then be shown will depend on just how much damage was dealt by the final blow and how much health the struck opponent has remaining.

There are four levels of knockdowns set to be featured in "EA Sports UFC 3," with the lowest one being known as the Active Knockdown. This kind of knockdown features the struck opponent falling down, but he is still able to get up right away.

For those curious to see what an Active Knockdown looks like, it can be seen in this video published by "MMAGAME." An Active Knockdown occurs at the 3:52 mark, as Conor McGregor stuns Paul Felder with a quick combo. Because it is an Active Knockdown, the latter can be seen getting back to his feet fairly quickly as well.

The next level of knockdown is the Alert Knockdown. When one like this happens, the struck opponent will fall to the ground and stays there, but they will be in a defensive position. This knockdown can be seen at the 3:32 mark of the aforementioned video, and as viewers will see, the fallen fighter is still able to defend right away.

Next up is the Knockdown, and when this one takes place, the struck opponent will fall to the ground and remains vulnerable. Fans can check out the 5:05 mark of the video to see McGregor on his back with his arms not in a defensive position as a result of a Knockdown.

Finally, players can also land Knockouts inside the game, and the fight will end immediately if they are able to do so. This can be seen at the 2:25 mark of the video.

MMA fans will be able to start hunting for knockdowns and knockouts themselves as soon as "EA Sports UFC 3" is released on Feb. 2.