'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Fans Can Now Register for the Upcoming Beta

EA Sports UFC 3 official website 'EA Sports UFC 3' will be released on Feb. 2

"EA Sports UFC 3" is not due out until next year, but mixed martial arts' fans will not have to wait that long if they want to try out the game.

There is a beta test featuring the game that is set to go live later this month, and fans can register for it now.

Announced just recently by the developers, fans who want to take part in the beta will need to be registered before Nov. 14.

Notably, registering does not guarantee that a player will be able to participate in the beta.

Furthermore, players hoping to join the testing will also need to have an EA account and either a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription, depending on which console they plan to use during the beta.

Participants should also know that the gameplay progress they accrue during the beta will not be carried over once the game is released, and they may also encounter some bugs.

The players who are given the opportunity to join the "EA Sports UFC 3" beta will be able to check out different modes once the testing gets underway.

Players looking to get into a match right away can try the Fight Now Classic mode, or if they want to see what other fans around the world are capable of, they can then go ahead and give the Online Quick Fight mode a spin.

Plenty of new fighter animations are set to be featured in the game, and fans should be able to see of them during the beta.

UFC Ultimate Team mode will also be made accessible to beta participants.

The fortunate players who are chosen for the beta will be able to step into the Octagon as soon as the testing starts on Nov. 27. The beta is then expected to conclude a few days later on Dec. 1.

