'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Fighter Ratings Now Rely on Four Attributes

EA Sports UFC 3 official website

Ratings are now being given to the many members of "EA Sports UFC 3's" massive roster, and as expected, fans and fighters alike have varied reactions to the ones being revealed.

It is hard to get everyone onboard with overall ratings provided inside sports games, but for those curious about how the developers came up with the scores they did, they have provided a little bit of insight into that process.

Detailed in a recent post on the game's official website, developers revealed that fighter ratings depend on four specific attributes.

Striking is the first attribute developers take note of when they are coming up with a fighter rating. A fighter's striking power, speed and the way he/she moves around the Octagon factors into the kind of rating that will be given. How well a fighter defends when fighting on his/her feet is also taken into consideration.

When evaluating grappling, developers look at a fighter's takedown skills, how he/she controls from the top and bottom positions, their submission game and their abilities in the clinch.

Stamina will depend on how long a fighter can keep throwing strikes, engaging in grappling, and just generally staying in the fight.

The last of the four attributes that affects fighter ratings inside "EA Sports UFC 3" is health. The health stat accounts for the strength of a fighter's chin, body and legs. Toughness and heart also matter when developers are calculating for this particular number.

Using those attributes, developers have already determined some of the top-rated fighters in the upcoming game.

Lightweight champion Conor McGregor features excellent striking and health, though he has not been rated as an elite-level grappler. Featherweight champ Max Holloway's striking, health and stamina stats are all above 90.

Current bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is another well-balanced fighter who is regarded as a particularly good striker. Lastly, the king of the flyweight division, Demetrious Johnson, has eye-popping stats all across the board, and he could very well end up as the top-rated fighter in the game.

Additional ratings for the other members of "EA Sports UFC 3's" roster should be made available soon.