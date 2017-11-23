'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Find Out Which Fighters Have Been Confirmed for the Beta

EA Sports UFC 3 official website Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are expected to be included in the 'EA Sports UFC 3' beta

The beta for "EA Sports UFC 3" will be starting soon, but before it begins, fans can learn more about what it will feature.

Just recently, one of the game's developers revealed which fighters fans can expect to see included in the beta.

Spotted by Operation Sports, the game's principal software engineer, Geoff Harrower, listed the names of some of the fighters who will be playable in the beta.

Unsurprisingly, cover athlete Conor McGregor will be a part of the beta, and joining him will be nemesis Nate Diaz.

Several other members of UFC's lightweight division are going to be featured in the beta, including Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson and the man he beat for that title, Kevin Lee.

Top contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov, Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza and Dustin Poirier are also featured in the beta test.

Completing the list of currently confirmed fighters for the beta are Michael Chiesa, Beneil Dariush, Marc Diakiese, Evan Dunham, Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta and Anthony Pettis.

In all likelihood, there will be more fighters included in the "EA Sports UFC 3" beta apart from those mentioned above.

Along with the different fighters, the beta will also give players access to a number of modes.

Fans who want to get into matches right away can try either the Fight Now Classic or Quick Fight modes. Plenty of new gameplay animations are set to be featured in the upcoming game, and beta testers should be able to see some of them while playing the said modes.

Ultimate Team mode is also going to be made available during the beta.

Fans who registered for the beta should receive their codes on Nov. 27. The beta will remain active until Dec. 1.

"EA Sports UFC 3" is set to be officially released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Feb. 2.