'EA Sports UFC 3' News: How New Motion Technology Is Expected to Impact Gameplay

EA Sports UFC 3 official website 'EA Sports UFC 3' will be released on Feb. 2

One of the main features of "EA Sports UFC 3" that developers have been touting since the game's official reveal is the new Real Player Motion Tech.

The new technology will allow for the addition of over 5,000 new animations that will pop up over the course of a match. But beyond that, RPM Tech may have an even more profound impact on the game.

Detailed in a recent post on the game's official website, RPM Tech will enable players to benefit from the implementation of hyper-realistic locomotion.

The improved locomotion engine is expected to allow players to become even more precise with their footwork. They will be able to move swiftly across the Octagon and fight within close quarters if they want to, or they can also opt to keep some distance between themselves and their opponents.

It will be up to the players to decide what type of strategy they want to employ.

The introduction of RPM Tech has also allowed for the implementation of a new damage system which places greater emphasis on how fighters are positioned whenever strikes are exchanged. If players are positioned poorly, they could be vulnerable to a knockout strike. Conversely, if they are correctly positioned, they may be able to quickly launch a counterattack with a powerful strike of their own.

"EA Sports UFC 3" is also going to feature improved slipping and countering mechanics as can be seen in the video below.

Developers also noted that the new technology has enabled them to better recreate the distinct fighting styles used by some of the biggest stars in the UFC today.

Along with the new gameplay mechanics, the upcoming game is going to feature a new G.O.A.T. mode.

MMA fans will be able to learn more about "EA Sports UFC 3" soon, and the game itself is already due out on Feb. 2.