'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Latest Patch Makes UFC President Dana White a Playable Character

White will be available in all of the game's modes

YouTube courtesy of EA SPORTS UFC Dana White getting ready for a fight inside 'EA Sports UFC 3'

A new patch is now available to download for "EA Sports UFC 3," and this is one that MMA fans are probably going to want to check out because it adds a very familiar face to the roster.

Once the latest patch has been downloaded, players will be able to see UFC president Dana White inside the game, but not just as someone who talks during cutscenes, but as someone who will actually gear up and fight inside the Octagon.

A recent post on the game's official website reveals that White will be joining the light heavyweight division.

Now, for those fans who are thinking that the UFC president is just going to be some pushover inside the Octagon, developers have designed him to be anything but.

White's striking stat is at 91, and his health rests at 90. White's "EA Sports UFC 3" counterpart will be able to go for a while as well thanks to his solid stamina rating. Opting to grapple with White is not going to lead to an automatic win, as developers have rated him well in that department.

White himself noted that players should be wary of fighting him in the game.

During an interview with Game Informer, White urged fans who are planning to fight his virtual doppelganger to "be ready."

The UFC president also revealed during that interview that the developers can have his character fight in other weight classes if fans express that they want that.

White also said, "for all the people out there that have wanted to punch me in the face over the last 20 years, this is your chance."

For fans who have not been able to download the latest patch just yet but already want to see White in the game, they can go ahead and check out the new trailer embedded below.

More news about "EA Sports UFC 3" should be made available soon.