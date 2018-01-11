'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Learn About the New Features Included in the G.O.A.T. Career Mode

Players will be able to do certain things that can help them win a fight or generate greater interest in one

The term "G.O.A.T.," which stands for "Greatest of All Time," has risen in popularity in recent years and has been used as a shortcut in describing an athlete who has risen to the pinnacle of a particular sport. In "EA Sports UFC 3," developers are going to give players the opportunity to stake a claim to being the "G.O.A.T." themselves.

The new G.O.A.T. Career mode that will be included in the upcoming game is going to challenge players in a number of ways.

First off, players will be tasked with actually gaining entry into the UFC.

This time around, players will begin their careers in the World Fighting Alliance. If they are able to impress UFC president Dana White when he drops by, they could then get on the fast track to the UFC. However, if players are unable to make a good impression on White, they will then need to spend some more time in the World Fighting Alliance or even sign up for "The Ultimate Fighter."

Things do not get any easier even when players make it to the UFC. Once they are in it, they will obviously have to train harder and improve their skills. But that is not all.

Players are also expected to promote themselves and their fights in "EA Sports UFC 3's" career mode. Fight Hype can be generated in a number of ways, and those who do well in marketing themselves will be rewarded with potentially better contracts.

However, players cannot afford to just focus on promotions as their stats and abilities will not improve if they forego training completely for hype building.

Striking opponents well is crucial to succeeding in this game, and so too is striking that balance between being a good fighter and a popular fighter.

It is also important for players to figure out how to do all those things as soon as possible. As noted in a recent article from IGN, players only have a limited amount of time to accomplish certain goals that can put them in the running to be considered the G.O.A.T., so they need to maximize every little opportunity they have to improve or promote.

Developers also recently released a new trailer offering an early look at the game's new career mode.

MMA fans will be able to start their journeys to become the G.O.A.T. as soon as "EA Sports UFC 3" is released on Feb. 2 or on Jan. 30 for those who have pre-ordered the "Champions Edition."