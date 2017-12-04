EA Sports UFC 3 official website Conor McGregor squares off against Nate Diaz inside 'EA Sports UFC 3'

Microtransactions are a topic that is garnering plenty of headlines recently in the gaming world. This should explain why a game like "EA Sports UFC 3," which features those, is also getting some attention, albeit not the positive kind.

"EA Sports UFC 3's" beta details were not the only things that have been revealed recently, as bits and pieces of information related to the game's microtransactions have also been trickling out.

In an effort to clear things up more effectively this time around, the folks over at Electronic Arts are addressing this particular situation and are clarifying exactly what the microtransactions are for in the upcoming game.

Speaking to IGN, a representative for EA revealed that the item packs players can purchase for real money will only be usable in one mode of the game, that being Ultimate Team. The rep added that the purchasable fighter upgrades were not available for any of the other modes.

When asked further about why microtransactions were offered for "EA Sports UFC 3's" Ultimate Team mode, the EA representative stated that these were designed to "prevent uneven matchups as much as possible."

The EA representative also indicated that they will be taking note of comments from beta participants and will be using the data to "make the game as fun and engaging as possible for our fans."

As Twinfinite pointed out, these microtransactions were not actually new to this particular series, though it was perhaps inevitable that they would become topics of conversation given the recent happenings concerning another EA title, with that being "Star Wars Battlefront II."

For now, fans are just going to have to wait and see what happens next to the microtransactions in this game and whether or not they will be tweaked moving forward.

"EA Sports UFC 3" is set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Feb. 2.