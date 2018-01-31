'EA Sports UFC 3' News: Ronda Rousey Still Expected To Be a Part of the Game's Roster

Rousey's recent move to the WWE has prompted questions about whether she could be removed from the game

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 1, 2015.

Ronda Rousey put an end to all the speculations about what she is planning to do next this past Sunday when she made an unannounced but somewhat expected appearance at the end of the WWE's "Royal Rumble" pay-per-view.

With that appearance and the subsequent news reported by ESPN afterward that she was going to be a full-time performer for the WWE, it certainly seems like Rousey's days inside the octagon are over.

In real life, Rousey's UFC days are seemingly over. But in the gaming world, fans may still be able to take control of her virtual counterpart to dominate inside the octagon.

Rousey is a member of "EA Sports UFC 3's" roster and has some pretty solid stats – 84 striking, 94 grappling, 88 stamina and 87 health – as well.

Some fans understandably wondered if Rousey would remain as a member of the game's roster now that she is a full-time professional wrestler, and it seems that for now, that will be the case.

Speaking recently to Game Informer, a representative for EA Sports confirmed that Rousey will indeed remain as a member of "EA Sports UFC 3's" roster, at least for now.

It seems that there may still be a chance for Rousey to be taken out of the game later on, so MMA fans may want to start fighting with her as their main character early on.

The folks at Game Informer also went ahead and asked a representative for "WWE 2K18" if Rousey would be included in that title, but for now, that query remains unanswered.

Perhaps there is even a chance that Rousey could be featured in both "EA Sports UFC 3" and "WWE 2K18."

More news about Rousey's status inside "EA Sports UFC 3" and whether or not she will be added to "WWE 2K18" should be made available soon.