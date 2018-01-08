'EA Sports UFC 3' To Be Made Playable Via EA Access Starting Jan. 25

Three-day early access also offered as a pre-order bonus for the game

EA Sports UFC 3 official website Alexander Gustafsson and Daniel Cormier square off inside 'EA Sports UFC 3'

"EA Sports UFC 3" is set to be released in the very near future, and EA Access subscribers in particular can start playing it ahead of everyone else.

As announced by the developers over on Twitter, the upcoming mixed martial arts game will be made playable via EA Access starting Jan. 25.

Once the game is made available via EA Access, subscribers will be able to try it out for a limited amount of time ahead of its official release. A recent report from Operation Sports noted that new games in EA Access can be played for up to 10 hours.

Notably, EA Access is also exclusive to Xbox One owners.

One of the pre-order bonuses for the game also allows fans to play it before this month ends.

Fans who pre-order or have pre-ordered the "Champions Edition" of the game will be able to start playing on Jan. 30.

Those who have chosen not to pre-order the "Champions Edition" and are not EA Access subscribers can still purchase "EA Sports UFC 3" for either the Xbox One or the PS4 on Feb. 2.

This upcoming installment of the "EA Sports UFC" series comes with some notable new features.

Developers have already talked about the utilization of Real Player Motion Technology within the game, and this new addition allowed for the introduction of over 5,000 new animations.

Knockdowns have also been adjusted significantly, with the upcoming game set to feature four different levels of those. There is also a Stun Meter that will be implemented in the game, although this will be hidden from the players.

Significant changes to stamina, recovery and fighting moves are also going to be included.

Fans who want to stake their claim to being the best ever can also check out the new G.O.A.T. Career mode.

More news about "EA Sports UFC 3" should be made available soon.