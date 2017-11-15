EA to Reduce 'Battlefront 2' Heroes Cost After Reddit Outcry

Video game publisher Electronic Arts has been forced to reduce the in-game cost on heroes in "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" ahead of the game's launching.

Following public backlash, EA announced that the cost of characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader will be reduced by 75%. Players rallied together, enraged as EA initially meant for them to spend dozens of hours to earn ample in-game credits to unlock the games' heroes. They would have been forced to spend real-world money if they wanted to acquire the characters quicker.

"Making games great comes from regular tuning. As one example, today we're making a substantial change based on what we've seen during the Play First trial," John Wasilcyzk, Executive Producer at developer DICE, wrote in a blog post.

He continued, "There's been a lot of discussion around the amount of in-game credits (and time) it takes to unlock some of our heroes, especially Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Unlocking a hero is a great accomplishment in the game, something we want players to have fun earning. We used data from the beta to help set those levels, but it's clear that more changes were needed."

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is scheduled for release this Nov. 17 but subscribers of EA's Access program have already been able to play the latest installment.

Patrons then took to the "Star Wars Battlefront" community on Reddit to express their frustrations with the business model of the game. Most of them seem convinced it was a ploy that rewards only those who purchase in-game add-ons with real money. Others wrote feedback about the game, particularly the ones they disliked about it, while some simply poked fun at EA for their current predicament. Many have expressed their desire to refund the game following the criticism and EA's response to the public outcry.