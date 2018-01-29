Early Projections for 'Pacific Rim 2' Point to Disappointing Opening

Facebook/pacificrimmovie Promotional photo for "Pacific Rim: Uprising"

The sequel to the first "Pacific Rim" movie is set to hit theaters in March, and many wonder how it will fare at the box office. If initial box office projections are anything to go by, it looks like "Pacific Rim 2" might come in far below the original film.

The original film floundered at the domestic box office in 2013 when it raked in just about $37 million in the U.S. on its opening day. However, its global box office revenue of at least $300 million was enough to justify a sequel. Now that "Pacific Rim 2" is opening in theaters in a month, Box Office Pro predicts that the sequel might have an even more unfavorable debut, opening to just $20 million or nearly half of the original film.

Last week, Box Office Pro published its early projections for "Pacific Rim: Uprising" and pointed to a disappointing opening for the film. The site also predicted that the film would not only underperform at the domestic box office on its opening day but also fail to have a successful finish. Earlier this week, the site published its projections for "Pacific Rim 2" and suggested that it would finish its domestic run with less than $50 million — half of what "Pacific Rim" earned overseas.

One of the reasons for the underwhelming projections for "Pacific Rim 2" is its poor marketing. For the past several months, Legendary has released a number of trailers for the film, but none of them seemed good enough to get people excited for the sequel. Some fans have also pointed out that based on its trailers, it's easy to see that "Pacific Rim 2" misses that special touch which original director Guillermo del Toro, who abandoned the project before it even started, would have brought as its helmer.

"Pacific Rim 2" arrives in theaters on March 23.