East Coast Winter Storm 'Bomb Cyclone' Map, Closures: Blizzard Watch Up from Maine to Florida

The East Coast braces for a major winter storm this week. Meteorologists warn of a potential bombogenesis or a "bomb cyclone" beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, from Maine down to parts of Florida.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Pedestrians stop to look at the frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in New York, Jan. 3, 2018.

A bomb cyclone happens when the winter storm drops to 24 millibars within a period of 24 hours. As the storm moves from warm waters in the Atlantic Ocean to the artic, air masses build up that cause an explosive cyclogenesis.

Northeastern states usually experience this weather disturbance once a year. The upcoming storm, however, will likely bring blizzard colder than Mars and snow in Tallahassee, Florida after 21 years.

The storm is also expected to bring an estimated 12 inches of snow and winds of up to 40 to 60 mph. The bomb cyclone will zero in on New Hampshire, but most parts of the East Coast will suffer its wrath. Expect rain or sleet to fall as well.

Several establishments and institutions already announced its closure in anticipation of the blizzard. Schools, universities and theme parks in Florida have temporarily locked down until the winter storm passes.

State governments are also preparing evacuation measures and emergency shelters. South Carolina and Georgia have closed down airports as early as Wednesday morning due to the winter storm.

The bomb cyclone might cause power outages, which could interrupt heat supply in many homes. Flooding or erosion might also occur in coastal towns in the East.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross advises for families to stay safely indoors, including their pets. Map out public shelters near your area in case of a power outage and other emergencies.

Keep the doors and windows to your homes tightly shut, including the garage. Properly place portable heaters on non-flammable surfaces. Turn these off, as well as fireplaces, if you have to leave the room or go to bed. Ensure that your smoke detectors are working properly.

To check the warnings and weather disturbances in the East Coast, the National Weather Service provided an interactive map of the United States. It has color-coded advisories for detailed information in each affected area.