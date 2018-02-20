Ed Sheeran Asked By Prince Harry To Perform At His Upcoming Wedding To Meghan Markle

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Recording artist Ed Sheeran performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Ed Sheeran may be one of the artists who will serenade Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding.

Harry has asked the "Shape of You" singer to perform at his wedding to Markle in London this spring, US Weekly reports. A source revealed to the media outlet that Harry "has personally requested Ed perform at his wedding."

The English crooner, who is friends with Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice, has long been rumored to perform at the royal wedding. He was even asked about it last year and the Grammy winner expressed his willingness to be part of the event.

"Yeah, why not?" he told reporters at Buckingham Palace when Harry's father, Prince Charles, made Sheeran a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

The British royal and the former TV star are currently in the process of finalizing details for their nuptials. On Sunday, Feb. 11, Kensington Palace announced that the wedding service will officially begin at noon on May 19 at St. George's Chapel.

With just three months to go before the big day, the British royal and the former Suits actress are finalizing details for their nuptials at Windsor Castle. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate the marriage vows.

The royal family will be covering the costs for the wedding, which includes music, flowers, reception and church service. Security expenses, on the other hand, will fall on taxpayers. Markle's parents Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle will be there, as well as the members of the royal family.

Prior to the wedding, the "Suits" alum — who is a Protestant — will be baptized and confirmed into the Church of England. She will also become a British citizen ahead of the big day.