Ed Sheeran Disproves Secret Wedding Rumors

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Ed Sheeran performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 12, 2017.

British pop singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran denies speculations that he and fianceé Cherry Seaborn are already married. The rumors started circulating when the 27-year-old was seen wearing his engagement ring during a performance in London, U.K.

As reported by Lorraine TV, Sheeran stated during the 2018 BRIT Awards last Tuesday, Feb. 20, that he does not often see soon-to-be-married men wear engagement rings, and revealed that the ring in question was actually made for him by Seaborn. Sheeran went on further to say that the commitment goes both ways anyway, which is why he is happy to sport an engagement ring of his own — and he actually likes the piece of jewelry.

The rumors began when fans of the British singer saw him on stage with a silver band wrapped around his finger. This later escalated into speculations that Sheeran and Seaborn secretly got married, and that the silver ring may have been a wedding ring.

On a separate occasion, Sheeran addressed the marriage inquiries, as reported by The Sun, and revealed that he is tickled by the ruckus caused by his engagement ring. This piece of news came before his performance that took place at the BRIT Awards last Monday, Feb. 19, and was once again spotted wearing the same ring.

Additionally, Sheeran also revealed that he would be singing his hit song "Thinking Out Loud," and that he is looking forward to shopping for household appliances with his fianceé. Despite the continuous queries being made about the silver band, Sheeran refuses to take it off — even to avoid controversy.

Both Seaborn and Sheeran have kept a very low profile when it comes to their private lives and even their nuptials. Apart from revealing to the public that Sheeran popped the question during New Year's Eve, not much is known about their upcoming wedding. Sheeran is a longtime admirer of Seaborn, and the two went to school and grew up together in Framlingham, Suffolk.