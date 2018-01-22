Ed Sheeran News: 'Perfect' Singer Engaged to Childhood Friend Cherry Seaborn

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Recording artist Ed Sheeran performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Recent reports have revealed that the "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he is engaged to his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn. With the release of the news, fans are interested as to who might be Seaborn. Here is everything to know about their relationship.

According to reports, the news of Sheeran and Seaborn's engagement was released over at social media, as the singer posted a photo with a caption that revealed that he got himself a fiancé "just before the new year." Sheeran further revealed that they were extremely happy and in love and that their cats are thrilled about the news. Considering that the couple has kept a low profile since their relationship was revealed a few years ago, Sheeran made a handful of mentions of Seaborn, with the latest being how she nursed him back to health after she was involved in a bicycle accident.

"I've known Cherry since I was 11," the "Shape of You" singer told People. "She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor's 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, 'I'm in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,' and I was like, 'So am I.' I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history."

Seaborn is a keen hockey player and she attended a university in North Carolina. She previously competed in the British University Ice Hockey Championship in 2012 and 2013. There is no news yet as to when the wedding might be held, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.