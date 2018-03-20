Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Ed Sheeran performing during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California back in 2017

Thousands of Ed Sheeran fans already started to camp outside Suncorp Stadium in anticipation for his two-night concert in Brisbane.

The "Shape of You" singer showed his appreciation for his devoted supporters by treating them with pizza, which actually isn't the first time he's done so.

Sheeran seems to have made it a tradition to make pizza deliveries to camping grounds to help them get by the wait. This time, though, he made sure to have something for his vegan fans as well.

As one of them revealed at "Stav, Abby and Matt" at Hit 105, "He sent it to us in Adelaide as well, my sister and I were kind of bummed because he didn't have a vegan pizza for us. But he came through for the Brisbane one."

Sheeran also recently opened up about flaunting his engagement ring made by his fiancée Cherry Seaborn out of silver clay. In a recent red carpet interview, he noted that he is not married yet and that what he is wearing is indeed an engagement ring and not a wedding ring.

"I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven't told anyone that, either," he said.

While the singer is giving fans more and more reasons to love him, his decision to work with Chris Brown has some thinking twice about backing him.

The 27-year-old singer songwriter appeared in the official music video of Lil Dicky's new single "Freaky Friday," featuring the R&B artist, who has been embroiled in controversies involving assault on women.

Back in 2009, Brown was arrested and sentenced to community service for physically assaulting Rihanna, who was his girlfriend at that time.

Snapchat had to apologize for making light of the issue in a recent ad that Rihanna described as victim shaming, ultimately causing the platform to lose $800 million from its market value.

In 2016, Brown was arrested but was released on bail after he was accused of pulling a gun on a young female singer in his home. The case was ultimately dropped, but the following year, he made headlines again after his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Chan was granted a five-year restraining order against him.