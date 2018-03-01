Ed Sheeran Receives IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award for 2017

Reuters/ Lucy Nicholson Ed Sheeran performing during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California back in 2017

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran reached yet another milestone in his career. Sheeran was recently recognized as the best-selling global recording artist of 2017.

The year 2017 was a big one for Sheeran with the release of his third studio album "Divide" or "÷" that resulted into two Grammy awards in 2018. Sheeran won Best Pop Album of 2017, and his hit-single "Shape of You" won Best Pop Solo Performance. Sheeran was also the most-streamed artist of 2017 on Spotify.

Now, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) reported another achievement for Sheeran. The IFPI awarded Sheeran the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award for his amazing 2017. Sheeran's "Divide" album went multi-platinum in 36 nations worldwide. The English singer's hit tracks "Shape of You," "Castle on the Hill," "Galway Girl," and "Perfect" went big globally.

Sheeran joined One Direction, Taylor Swift, Adele, and Drake, the other recipients of the prestigious award. Sheeran is also at the top 1 of IFPI's Top 10 Global Recording Artists of 2017 followed by Drake and his good friend Taylor Swift.

Sheeran's most recent released project is his collaboration with Grammy and Academy-winning artist Eminem in the rapper's latest album "Revival." Em recruited Sheeran as a feature artist for his latest song "River." Sheeran's fans are excited for what is coming next. The 27-year-old already gave out new information about his plans for his next album. During his guesting on "George Ezra & Friends," Sheeran made it clear that his next will not be pop. "The next record that I'm making is not a pop album. I feel like it's dangerous to have a career that goes bigger and bigger, because at some point it's gonna drop," Sheeran said.

Sheeran is in the midst of celebrating his well-deserved award, and his fans are waiting for more news and updates on his next album.