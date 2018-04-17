Ed Sheeran Rumors: Singer in Talks to Be Involved in Upcoming Beatles Musical Comedy Film

Instagram/teddysphotos Featured in the image is singer Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has an upcoming project, but it won't be new music, at least not entirely.

According to The Mail, the record-breaking singer-songwriter is in talks to star in a musical comedy film that imagines a world where The Beatles weren't a thing.

The film is tentatively titled "All You Need Is Love," which is, of course, the title of one of the most iconic songs by the foremost and most influential music band in the world.

The movie will follow a man who wakes up one day to learn that he is the only person in the world who can remember the songs of The Beatles.

Danny Boyle, who directed "Trainspotting," will helm the movie, while Richard Curtis known for his work in "Notting Hill" will write the script. Sheeran is reportedly making a cameo appearance only, but his involvement in the project will be bigger behind the scenes, as he will provide original music for the soundtrack.

While the film already have The Beatles fans sold with the premise of envisioning what the world will be like if songs like "Hey Jude," "Here Comes the Sun," "Let It Be," "Something," I Wanna Hold Your Hand" and many more that still influence the artists of today did not exist, a source that spoke to the publication believes that Sheeran has the talent to elevate the film.

"Everything Ed touches turns to gold," a source told the publication. "If anyone can make a film about the Beatles' songs even better musically, it's him," the insider went on to say.

Sheeran himself is a fan of The Beatles. In fact, he paid tribute to the legendary band by performing an acoustic cover of "In My Life" in front of Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, who was left so impressed he sent the "Shape of You" singer a signed guitar with a message that read: "For Ed, who is brilliant."

"All You Need Is Love" will not be Sheeran's acting debut though, if he ends up being in it. The guitar-playing music superstar made an appearance in an episode of the most recent season of HBO juggernaut "Game of Thrones" as a Lannister soldier. He also did some voice acting, playing the role of Brendan in a recent episode of "The Simpsons."

Sheeran also made a cameo appearance in "Bridget Jones' Baby" where he was mistaken by Renee Zellweger's character as "the guy from Starbucks" whom she later watched, performing in his own concert. The multi-award-winning singer also recurred as Sir Cormac in the historical fiction drama series "The Bastard Executioner."

While fans wait for the official details to come to light, they can, of course, prepare for "All You Need Is Love" by listening to every single album of The Beatles and Sheeran.

In related news, Sheeran recently responded to a report that he had railings built outside his home to keep homeless people away, taking to Instagram to clarify that he is indeed keeping people away — not the homeless ones, but the nosy ones.