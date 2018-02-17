Ed Sheeran Says His Next Album Won't Be Pop for the Sake of His Career

Reuters/ Fred Thornhill Grammy recipient Ed Sheeran performs at the MuchMusic Video Awards.

Grammy Award recipient Ed Sheeran just dropped new information about his next record. After producing three pop albums mixed with other genres, the "Shape of You" singer said he will be taking a new route for his next one.

Sheeran is yet to announce the official name and release date of his upcoming album. His fans, however, are already aware that the English singer will not be releasing another pop album next. Back in December 2017, Sheeran told The Times that he is planning to produce a Lo-Fi album. "My plan is a lo-fi album that will be my lowest-selling," he said. The singer mentioned he got the idea after listening to Bruce Springsteen's 1982 song "Nebraska."

During his appearance on George Ezra & Friends podcast, Sheeran said he will be taking another direction for the future of his career. "The next record that I'm making is not a pop album. I feel like it's dangerous to have a career that goes bigger and bigger, because at some point it's gonna drop," Sheeran explained. "If the next album does, like, 2 or 1 [million], or 500,000, it's not a failure because I've made an album where I'm not trying to get there. No one's going to be like, 'that's a flop.'"

Sheeran's latest album "Divide" is one of the most successful releases of 2017. The album won the award for "Best Pop Vocal Album," and "Shape of You" got the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. The song was also recorded as the most-streamed song of 2017 on Spotify.

Fans of Sheeran are now waiting for further information and announcements from him about his upcoming album.

Sheeran is gearing up for his upcoming tour worldwide. Sheeran is going to perform in a number of countries like Australia, Ireland, United Kingdom, Philippines, Japan, and more.