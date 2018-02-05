Ed Sheeran Wedding Rumor: Singer Wants Beyonce to Sing At His Big Day

REUTERS/Toby Melville Ed Sheeran performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Feb. 22, 2017.

One of the points of discussion about Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's highly-anticipated wedding is who will sing at the ceremony. And, it turns out the singer has a pretty good idea as to who gets the gig.

An insider claimed in an interview with the British magazine Closer that Sheeran wants to make the big day more memorable by having Beyonce singe at his wedding. He recently collaborated with the "Lemonade" singer for a duet version of his chart-topping hit "Perfect" from his record-breaking album "Divide."

The source revealed, "He's been working with Beyonce and is hoping she will perform at the bash, which he says will be like a mini festival."

The "Love on Top" singer will not be the only crooner at the event though. Football star Wayne Rooney is also apparently keen on singing at the Seaborn and Sheeran nuptials. According to a source, Rooney knows he cannot carry a tune, but he plans to sing anyway whether the groom wants it or not.

The insider shared, "Wayne is totally tuneless and has a terrible voice. Ed thinks that is part of his charm when he launches into surprise karaoke sessions on nights out and jumps up at friends' weddings to sing. Wayne told him he would be doing the same at Ed's wedding, whether he likes it or not. He began by asking Ed to do a duet with him on stage in front of all the guests."

The wedding will apparently get more A-list guests, with Sheeran allegedly hoping to share the special day with his celebrity friends Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Cara Delevingne. He has also reportedly hired a wedding planning team already, providing them "unlimited budget" to make sure it is the "best party ever" while also being a laid back and fun.

Sheeran announced his engagement with Seaborn last month. The two are childhood friends and former high school classmates. They began dating in July 2015.