Ed Westwick Was Planning to Get Engaged Before the Rape Allegations

Facebook/edwestwickofficial Former "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick was recently accused of rape by two women.

Getting engaged was in Ed Westwick's plan for this year, but it looks like that isn't going to happen yet after the rape allegations being thrown at him.

The former "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick recently made headlines when two women took to social media to share how the actor had raped them years ago. Westwick has subsequently denied raping the women and has promised to work with the authorities to clear his name. Now, a source tells People magazine that Westwick was actually planning to propose to his girlfriend, Jessica Serfaty, prior to the sexual assault allegations.

According to the source, the 33-year-old actor was in Paris with his 26-year-old model-actress girlfriend, and they were spotted looking at some engagement rings a few weeks ago. Though the two have remained supportive of each other despite the claims made about the actor, plans of getting engaged were unsurprisingly put on hold in light of the sexual assault allegations.

"It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," Ed Westwick says on Twitter. "I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible," he went on to say.

Westwick and Serfaty have been dating since May of this year. Serfaty had been previously linked to Joe Jonas and Niall Horan before meeting Westwick. She also appeared on "America's Next Top Model."

A few days ago, former "Greek" and "Hung" actress Kristin Cohen took to Facebook alleging that Westwick had raped her while she and her then-boyfriend, who was a producer and friend of the actor, visited him at his rented apartment. According to her, Westwick suggested that they should all have sex together. Not wanting to make the actor feel awkward, Cohen's boyfriend told her they would only spend 20 minutes more with Westwick.

She ended up taking a nap and was awakened by Westwick assaulting her. "I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body," she claims. "I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f— me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn't speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me," she added.

The second woman who is accusing Westwick of rape is Aurelie Wynn. She said the actor pushed her face down and then ripped her one-piece bathing suit before raping her in his apartment. Wynn was there with two other friends, and they all decided to hang out until 5 a.m. When her friends went to sleep, that was when the assault happened. She says she was inspired by Cohen's bravery for coming out with her experience.