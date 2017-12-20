(Photo: Square Enix) A screenshot from "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided."

While Eidos Montreal is shifting its focus to developing online experiences for its future releases, this does not mean there will no more be single-player games from the studio.

For the uninitiated, Eidos Montreal head David Anfossi recently announced in an official statement of the big change the team is undergoing:

At Eidos Montreal, we're constantly working towards creating innovative and exciting experiences for gamers everywhere. In turn, we are placing an added emphasis on the online experiences in our games, striving to continually provide players with content that is memorable and impactful.

The studio believes that the "inherent interactivity of online play" will help the universes it builds to "thrive both now and into the future." It is building its team with new talent for this very purpose.

Some took this to mean that the studio will no longer create story-driven titles such as its recent release "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided," which are what Eidos is known for.

Anfossi took to Twitter to quash the rumor and pointed out that dipping toes into something it has not done before does not mean completely ditching what it does best:

Nobody said we give up the narrative single player games; this is what we like to do. Where did you read that?! I understand. As creatives we have to try new things to stimulate us; but we can't deny what we've done to build Eidos Montreal.

Anfossi then teased what fans can expect from the studio soon, saying that fans of "strong action adventure games" will be happy with what it has in store.

One of the games that Eidos Montreal is working on is based on "The Avengers" with help from Crystal Dynamics. Square Enix has also said that the "Deus Ex" franchise will go on despite reports about it being discontinued due to the latest chapter's poor sales performance.

What I can say is Eidos Montreal has always developed "Deus Ex," and the issue is we do not have limitless resources. We have several big titles that we work with and that's partly a factor in what our line-up looks like. Of course, it would be ideal if we could work on all of them all of the time, but the fact of the matter is some titles have to wait their turn. The reason there isn't a "Deus Ex" right now is just a product of our development line-up because there are other titles we are working on.

That being said, it looks like fans of Eidos Montreal's original work still have so much to look forward to even in light of the changes.