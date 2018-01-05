Eiji Aonuma Teases 'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Sequel

Facebook/breathofthewildzelda A promotional photo of the video game "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

Recent reports have revealed that the game developer of "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wid" has the possibility of receiving a sequel that will continue the adventures of Link and Zelda. Specifically, producer Eiji Aonuma had a few things to say when asked about the future of the franchise.

"You know, I can't speak to what other people, other companies will do in their own games, but I think for me, especially just in terms of the Zelda series, the incredible freedom that this game offers you and how well that's been received...to me, it means that freedom, that level of freedom is something that needs to be maintained in Zelda games going forward," Aonuma commented to IGN. "My eyes have been opened to how important that is."

Further reports also took note of Aonuma's statement as he further emphasizes that for the sequel of "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," they will be following a linear process of overcoming the hurdles of developing it. Although Aunoma's statement might be vague for several of the fans, spoilers suggest that Link will be taking center stage of the action in the possible sequel. However, despite the teasing from the creator of the popular game title, there might be a long wait before a sequel is released. This is based on the past timelines of the franchise, the sequel might be released in 2019.

Aonuma and the team behind "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has yet to announce an official release date for the speculated sequel, but more information is expected to be released in the coming months. Considering the long wait, fans are hoping that the game might have phenomenal success again once it finally lands in stores. In the meantime, "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is available on the Nintendo Switch.