'Elder Scrolls Online' DLC News: Summerset Isles, Sload, And More Discovered By Dataminers

Bethesda Softworks An image from "Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Bones"

"Elder Scrolls Online" players did not waste time to datamine "Dragon Bones" downloadable content (DLC) shortly after it was released.

Dataminers at the Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages found a litany of possible new additions to the game, including the next destination that players will get to explore, which is the Summerset Isles. Summerset Isles was one of the zones supposed to be included in the launch version of "Elder Scrolls Online," but it looks like players will soon be able to set foot in it.

This new location is described as "a lush land, covered with farmlands, woodland parks, towering cliffs of granite and basalt." The dataminers even showed off some of parts of Summerset Isle, including a dungeon and a huge stairwell.

There is a reference to a free Summerset Chapter Prologue quest called "Through A Veil, Darkly," which is already complete and is ready to be activated for players to access. The quest can be accessed through the Crown store or via the Mages in each major city once it is activated. It tasks players to meet up with the founder of the Mages Guild, Archmagister Vanus Galerion.

As per the source, "He contacts you through magical means, as a respected Oracle of the Wyrd has given a rather boding prophecy for the future of Summerset Isle and Artaeum - and she is said to have directly mentioned your player, by name."

All that said, "Elder Scrolls Online" is also expected to feature Artaeum and the Psijic Order, with whom Galerion is good friends. There are also assets pointing to The Dreaming Cave and the Ceporah Tower.

"Elder Scrolls Online" will soon feature a new creature called the Sload as well, as per the leak. The Sload are believed to have lived in the Summerset Isles, which they consider part of their kingdom. The large coral structures on the place are believed to be the creation of these creatures.

The Sload has been mentioned in previous "Elder Scrolls" games released over the years, but their only known actual appearance is in the 1998 game "Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard." If this datamine is anything to go by, "Elder Scrolls Online" players will get the chance to see them again a couple of decades since their debut.

