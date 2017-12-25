(Photo: Bethesda Softworks) An image from "Elder Scrolls Online."

"Elder Scrolls Online" players will have a lot to look forward to in 2018.

In a letter looking back at all the work ZeniMax Online Studios did on the game in the year that was including the "Morrowind" quest, which it deemed the best one it did for "Elder Scrolls Online" so far, game director Matt Firor promised that "we're not slowing down."

Firor stated that "Elder Scrolls Online" players can expect at least three more downloadable content (DLC) packs next year and a brand-new chapter for the game.

There's so much to do and explore in Tamriel, and we are very excited to take you to some highly-requested areas next year.

He promised that the first "Elder Scrolls Online" DLC for next year, a Nord-themed dungeon-based type called "Dragon Bones" will be officially announced "just after the first of the year."

Coming with Dragon Bones is an update full of quality-of-life improvements and additions, including at least one long-awaited feature that everyone who cares about their characters' appearance will love and the Homestead storage items I talked about earlier. We'll give you more details on this update when it launches on the PTS early (very early) next year.

Firor promised that his team will be committed to improving "Elder Scrolls Online" next year, by releasing regular updates and fixes that will ensure excellent gameplay experience for users.

He ended the letter with a heartfelt appreciation for "Elder Scrolls Online" fans for making it all happen.