Election 2018 Polls: Democrats Losing Support After Kavanaugh Hearings?

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/C-SPAN) Brett Kavanaugh at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington D.C. on September 27, 2018. On November 6, voters in the United States of America will be going to the polls to determine their local, state, and congressional leadership. While some hope to see Republicans maintain or even expand their majorities in Congress, others are working on creating a "Blue Wave" that will eventually reverse President Donald Trump's policy efforts. Following the intense debate over the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court, Democrats appear to have suffered a loss in support for their campaigns. These numbers are based upon polling averages that include polls conducted in the middle of the Kavanaugh hearings. Next week's numbers will provide a better indication of whether they are part of a trend. Weeks before the midterms, polling analysis sites are indicating a slip in support for Democrats' efforts to retake the House and the Senate.

National Trends Expand | Collapse (Photo: Screengrab, CNN) President Donald Trump at a Southhaven, Mississippi rally, October 2, 2018. RealClearPolitics averaged a series of polls taken over the past couple of weeks from such prominent entities as Rasmussen Reports, Gallup, Quinnipiac, and NPR/Marist, among others. In a report accessed Tuesday, RealClearPolitics' average put President Donald Trump's approval rating at 43.6 percent, with a disapproval rating of 52.5 percent. These numbers are very close to what they were last week, when President Trump scored an approval rating of 43.8 percent, with a disapproval rating of 52.6 percent. For their generic congressional vote, also accessed on Tuesday, RCP had the Democrats ahead with 47.4 percent, while the Republicans had 40.8 percent. This represents a slight decline for both parties, as numbers from last week the Democrats had 48.9 percent while the Republicans had 41.5 percent.

Senate Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: REALCLEARPOLITICS.COM) A Senate election prediction map by RealClearPolitics, accessed Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. As the debate over the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh comes to a close, Republicans appear to be securing their control of the Senate. In their "Senate No Toss Ups 2018" map, accessed Tuesday, RealClearPolitics predicted that Republicans would have 51 seats This is an increase from last week, when RCP predicted that the two parties would hold an equal 50-50 split, with Vice President Mike Pence serving as potential tie-breaker. Tennessee was the race that flipped from Democrat to Republican, which involves incumbent Republican Marsha Blackburn being challenged by Democrat Phil Bredesen. For its part, a CBS News poll whose findings were released Sunday found that Senator Blackburn "surged" to an 8 percent lead over Bredesen. CBS attributed this changing numbers in favor of Blackburn to the Republican state focusing more on "nationalized" issues, like the confirmation controversy. "By more than two to one, registered voters say national issues outweigh local ones, and voters in all the states surveyed say their vote for the Senate is mainly about the direction of the country over a list of other factors," concluded a CBS analysis of the poll. FiveThirtyEight's model, updated Tuesday morning, gives the Republicans a 79.2 percent chance of keeping control of the Senate, while giving the Democrats a 20.8 percent chance of gaining control. This is a strong jump for the Republicans, which last week was given a 71.2 percent chance of keeping control of the Senate; and a big drop for the Democrats, which last week was given a 28.8 percent chance of taking control of the Senate.

House Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: PROJECTS.FIVETHIRTYEIGHT.COM/) FiveThirtyEight's House of Representatives midterm election prediction, updated Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. While still expected to take control of the lower house, Democrats have seen their odds of regaining the House of Representatives decline. In data updated on Tuesday, the site gave the Democrats an 73.6 percent chance of regaining control of the lower house, versus a 26.4 percent chance that the Republicans will maintain their majority. This represents a 6.4 percent decline from two weeks ago, when Democrats were given an 80 percent chance of retaking the House, as well as a 6.4 percent increase for the Republicans, who last week were given a 20 percent chance of keeping control of the House. RealClearPolitics' "Battle for the House 2018" map, accessed Tuesday, also showed the needle moving slightly in favor of the Republicans, with the GOP having 198 seats as secured, likely, or leaning. This represents an increase from the 189 seats the Republicans were given by the map two weeks ago. Seats labeled "toss-ups" declined from 40 two weeks ago to 32 this week. By contrast, the Democrats were listed as having 205 as either secured, likely, or leaning, just one less than the 206 reported two weeks ago.

Governors Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: REALCLEARPOLITICS.COM) RealClearPolitics' governors' races map, accessed Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. RealClearPolitics has polling averages for the nation's gubernatorial races. Accessed Tuesday, their map shows 23 Republican governors leading, 19 Democrat governors leading, and 8 toss-ups. This remains consistent with last week's numbers, meaning that Oregon, where incumbent Democrat Kate Brown faces Republican challenger Knute Buehler, remains a toss-up. State level polling in Oregon has offered different conclusions as whether incumbent Governor Brown will defeat Buehler. According to an OPB story last month, while the Hoffman Research Group of Portland put Brown up with a strong lead over Buehler, another poll conducted around the same time by Causeway Solutions of Washington, D.C. had Buehler ahead by 2 percentage points.