Election 2018 Polls: Slight Gains for Trump, GOP

Expand | Collapse Reuters/David Becker Voting machines are set up for people to cast their ballots during voting in the 2016 presidential election. In November, voters in the United States of America will be going to the polls to determine their local, state, and congressional leadership. While some hope to see Republicans maintain or even expand their majorities in Congress, others are working on creating a "Blue Wave" that will eventually reverse President Donald Trump's policy efforts. While still showing an expected Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives and over half of the nation disapproving of President Trump, some key polling data do indicate slight improvements for the Republicans.

National Trends Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump) President Donald Trump speaks with a group of black Christian leaders at the White House on Aug. 1, 2018. He is seated next to megachurch pastor John Gray (L) and Alveda King (R). RealClearPolitics averaged a series of polls taken over the past couple of weeks from such prominent entities as Rasmussen Reports, Gallup, Quinnipiac, and NPR/Marist, among others. In a report accessed Monday, RealClearPolitics' average put President Donald Trump's approval rating at 43.1 percent, with a disapproval rating of 53.3 percent. President Trump's approval ratings are 2.2 percentage points higher than they were a week ago, with his disapproval rating 0.3 points lower than last week. Trump's current approval rating is still nearly 3 percentage points below the 46 percent RCP recorded on Feb. 4, 2017, his highest rating since January 27 of last year. For their generic congressional vote, also accessed on Monday, RCP had the Democrats ahead with 49.1 percent, while the Republicans had 41.3 percent. These percentages represent slight increases in support for both Democrats and Republicans compared to numbers from earlier this month.

Senate Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: projects.fivethirtyeight.com/) FiveThirtyEight's Senate midterm election prediction, updated Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Despite the talk of many pundits about a "Blue Wave" hitting Congress, FiveThirtyEight has predicted that the Republicans will maintain control of the Senate. In a report updated Monday, FiveThirtyEight gave the GOP a 68.8 percent chance of keeping control of the upper house; Democrats only received a 31.2 percent chance of taking control. This is a slight improvement for Republicans compared to last week, when FiveThirtyEight gave them a 66.1 percent chance of maintaining a Senate majority. It is also slightly worse odds for Democrats compared to last week, when they were give a 33.9 percent chance of taking over. In their "Senate No Toss Ups 2018" map, which was accessed Monday, RealClearPolitics predicted that the Republicans would have 51 seats and the Democrats would have 49, forecasting a GOP Senate majority. This is a slight difference from the map's prediction that was accessed last week, in which RCP had the Republicans having 52 seats and the Democrats having 48.

House Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: projects.fivethirtyeight.com/) FiveThirtyEight's House of Representatives midterm election prediction, updated Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. FiveThirtyEight has predicted a strong likelihood that the Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. In data updated on Monday, the site gave the Democrats an 80 percent chance of regaining control of the lower house, versus a 20 percent chance that the Republicans will maintain their majority. However, these numbers do represent a slight decline for the Democrats from last week, when they were given an 82.4 percent chance of taking control of the House. Further, Republicans now have a slightly higher likelihood of maintaining control of the House compared to last week, when FiveThirtyEight gave them a 17.6 percent chance. In their "Battle for the House 2018" map, accessed Monday, Real Clear Politics gave the Democrats 206 seats as either secured, likely, or leaning; by contrast, they gave Republicans 189 seats as secured, likely, or leaning. Forty seats were listed as "toss-ups." This represented only a single change from last week, where Republicans had 190 going their way and 39 of the seats were labeled toss-ups.

Governors Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: REALCLEARPOLITICS.COM) RealClearPolitics' governors' races map, accessed Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. RealClearPolitics has polling averages for the nation's gubernatorial races and currently shows 23 Republican governors, 20 Democrat governors, and 7 toss-ups. While the overall numbers are the same as last week, there has been some movement within the governors numbers regarding what seats are safe. This difference came for the Republicans, as now 16 governors are in the category of "safe" or not up for election, versus 15 governors labeled the same in earlier data. As with last week, 10 Democrat governors were labeled "safe" or not up for election, 4 were labeled "Likely Dem," and 6 were labeled "Leans Dem."