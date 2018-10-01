Election 2018 Polls: Will Republicans Lose the Senate?

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Myla Gibson, 3, waits as her father Ken Gibson fills out a ballot for the U.S presidential election at the James Weldon Johnson school in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, November 8, 2016. In November, voters in the United States of America will be going to the polls to determine their local, state, and congressional leadership. While some hope to see Republicans maintain or even expand their majorities in Congress, others are working on creating a "Blue Wave" that will eventually reverse President Donald Trump's policy efforts. The question of which major political party will control the Senate is contentious one, as polling sites provide different predictions about the future of the upper house. There is also the question of Oregon, a reliably Blue State in which the Democrat governor is facing a surprisingly strong Republican challenger.

National Trends Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: NBC News) Brett Kavanaugh (L), Chrstine Blasey Ford (R) separately testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sept. 28, 2018. RealClearPolitics averaged a series of polls taken over the past couple of weeks from such prominent entities as Rasmussen Reports, Gallup, Quinnipiac, and NPR/Marist, among others. Even amid the intense debate over the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court, RCP noted little change in President Donald Trump's approval ratings. In a report accessed Monday, RealClearPolitics' average put President Donald Trump's approval rating at 43.8 percent, with a disapproval rating of 52.6 percent. This is slightly better than last week, when President Trump scored an approval rating at 43.1 percent and a disapproval rating of 53.3 percent. For their generic congressional vote, also accessed on Monday, RCP had the Democrats ahead with 48.9 percent, while the Republicans had 41.5 percent. These numbers are virtually identical to the percentages reported by RCP last week, with RCP reporting Democrats having 49.1 percent, while the Republicans had 41.3 percent.

Senate Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: realclearpolitics.com) A Senate election prediction map by RealClearPolitics, accessed Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. There appears to be two different political prediction perspectives emerging among sites that specialize in analyzing data on the future makeup of Congress. In their "Senate No Toss Ups 2018" map, accessed Monday, RealClearPolitics predicted that Republicans and Democrats would each have 50 seats. This would make Vice President Mike Pence even more of a crucial tie-breaker for the GOP's agenda items. This is a decline from last month, when RCP's map predicted that the Republicans would maintain a 52-seat majority with Democrats having 48. However, FiveThirtyEight's model, updated Monday morning, gives the GOP a 71.2 percent chance of keeping control of the Senate, while giving the DNC a 28.8 percent chance of gaining control. The Republicans' chances of maintaining control is an increase from both last week, when FiveThirtyEight gave them a 68.8 percent chance, and two weeks ago, when the site gave them a 66.1 percent chance.

House Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: PROJECTS.FIVETHIRTYEIGHT.COM/) FiveThirtyEight's House of Representatives midterm election prediction, updated Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. FiveThirtyEight has predicted a strong likelihood that the Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. In data updated on Monday, the site gave the Democrats a 78 percent chance of regaining control of the lower house, versus a 22 percent chance that the Republicans will maintain their majority. While a strong predication in favor of the DNC takeover, it does represent a decline of about 4 percent compared to two weeks ago, when the site gave Democrats an 82.4 percent chance. In their "Battle for the House 2018" map, accessed Monday, Real Clear Politics gave the Democrats 206 seats, the Republicans 189 seats, and 40 seats in the "toss-ups" category. Of the Democrats' 206 seats, RCP labeled 173 secured, 14 as "Likely Dem," and 19 as "Leans Dem." Of the Republicans' 189 seats, RCP labeled 161 secured, 13 as "Likely GOP," and 15 as "Leans GOP."

Governors Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: REALCLEARPOLITICS.COM) RealClearPolitics' governors' races map, accessed Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. RealClearPolitics has polling averages for the nation's gubernatorial races. Accessed Monday, their map shows 23 Republican governors, 19 Democrat governors, and 8 toss-ups. This is a slight decrease for the Democrats from last week, as the Oregon gubernatorial race has shifted from the "Leans Dem" category to the "toss-up category. State level polling in Oregon has offered different conclusions as whether incumbent Democrat Kate Brown will defeat her Republican challenger Knute Buehler. According to an OPB story last month, while the Hoffman Research Group of Portland put Brown up with a strong lead over Buehler, another poll conducted around the same time by Causeway Solutions of Washington, D.C. had Buehler ahead by 2 percentage points.