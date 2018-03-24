Electronic Arts Adds Four More Titles to Origin Access Vault for Subscribers to Enjoy

Electronic Arts is giving away four new titles for their Origin Access subscribers on the PC. On Thursday, March 22, the platform unlocked "Out of the Park Baseball 19," "Lost Castle," "Wasteland 2," and "The Witness."

Origin Access' new lineup of games may not stack up yet to Microsoft's Xbox Deals With Gold or the PlayStation Live offers, which was evident in the comments to EA's latest tweet promoting the deal.

Twitter/Electronic Arts Electronic Arts is giving away PC Titles for Origin Access subscribers, including "OOTP 19," "List Castle," "Wasteland 2," and "The Witness."

"These great games are being added to the Vault today. Play them now with the Origin Access free trial!" EA announced in a Twitter post earlier this Thursday, March 22, captioning an image showcasing this month's Origin Access free trial games.

Some subscribers may not be wholly impressed with this line-up of free games coming to Origin Access members now, but EA's earlier offers may more than make up for that. Earlier this March, the company had also unlocked several Warner Bros. games for their promo, and it tmostly covered "Batman" games, according to EGM Now.

Aside from these four games, EA has also added "Batman: Arkham Asylum," "Batman: Arkham City," "Lego Batman," "Lego Batman 2," and "Lego Batman 3" to the Origin Access Vault. These and more are now available for Origin Access members along with some free trials for upcoming ES games.

Having an EA Origins Access subscription also adds another ten percent discount for all digital purchases on the platform, whether they're full games or add-on DLCs and extra content.

Electronic Arts has also earlier announced that "Bulletstorm" would be coming to Origin Access, as more non-EA games will be making it to the platform. In the meantime, Access members can nab some "Batman" games and these four titles to play if they want to.

An Origin Access subscription costs $5 every month, if renewed monthly. However, gamers also have the option to buy a yearly subscription worth $30.