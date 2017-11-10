'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Episode 20 Spoilers: Can Yuushi Inspire Yamamoto to Be Better, Too?

Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou Official Site New key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

Series protagonist, Yuushi Inaba tries to understand the mysterious, moody freshman Konatsu Yamamoto on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life." Who is this girl and why does she seem to be so angry at everyone?

The previous episode saw Yuushi save a sixth-grade girl who was about to commit suicide by jumping off the roof. Her name is Yumi Asada, and prior to meeting Yuushi, she got herself caught in a bad crowd. But since meeting Yuushi, she has decided to turn her life around and find the motivation to work on being a better person.

In the end, she took an interest in learning English after attending Yuushi's English Speaking Club's get together event. She has, indeed, found a new purpose in life, and fans are hoping for more appearances from her in the coming episodes if only to see how she's improving.

On the other hand, the next episode will find Yuushi dealing with yet another problematic girl — the overcritical new member of their club, Yamamoto.

The preview for the said episode titled "Under the Gilt" shows a glimpse of Yuushi seemingly having a conversation with the girl about her attitude. And there are even a few brief sequences of Yamamoto seemingly trying to be friendlier and more tolerant of the people around her.

But just how long will she be able to keep something like this up without eventually turning back to her old ways? Will Yuushi really be helping her, or will he end up only making matters worse?

There will also be a few fun and adorable scenes at the yokai apartments, especially with Yuushi's best friend, Mizuki Hase, dropping by more regularly.

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.