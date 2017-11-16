'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Episode 21 Spoilers: Antiquary to Take Kotobuki-So Residents on a Manga-Inspired Adventure

Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou Official Site New key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

Yuushi Inaba is about to go beyond the horizon of adventure on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life." And how he gets there seems to be the result of something that Kottou-ya, also known as Antiquary, is about to do.

The preview for the episode titled "It Isn't a Manga" teases the return of the walking antique shop, Antiquary, with a strange old artifact — or two — to sell. But while his business has previously caused no harm to anyone, the fancy looking lamp he brings to the Kotobuki-so is about to take the residents to an adventure they don't seem to have signed up for.

Yuushi's best friend, Hase Mizuki, who has literally been living at the yokai apartments, also gets taken for the ride. But what is this new land that they are about to see, and just what kind of fantasy-inspired adventures are they about to embark on?

The preview also teases a battle between Antiquary and what looks to be a long-time rival of his, who will eventually force the yokai businessman to finally take off his eye patch, much to the residents' surprised awe.

What kind of power could a harmless-looking guy like Antiquary be hiding behind that mysterious eye patch?

On the other hand, the previous episode featured Yuushi's failed attempt to have a decent conversation with Konatsu Yamamoto, whom he realized was just like the old him. However, despite Konatsu's seeming unwillingness to return to the English Conversation Club, she was shown at the end of the episode standing outside the club room.

The club has just decided on what to do for the upcoming Culture Festival, thus unknowingly upsetting Konatsu, who seemed to have spent the entire night working on a written proposal.

Can Yuushi still manage to bridge a connection to Konatsu's gilded heart after this incident? And could there really be a karmic connection between Aoki being their English teacher and Konatsu choosing to sign up for the English Conversation Club?

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.