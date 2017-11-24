'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Episode 22 Spoilers: New Teacher Chiaki to Face Off Against the Student Council?

Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou Official Site New key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

Something's about to go down in Joutou Business High School and new teacher Chiaki may find himself at the center of it on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life." What could the unorthodox teacher be up to now?

The preview for the upcoming episode, titled "Burning Student Assembly," does not make it clear just what the deal is, although much can be deduced from its title. It seems that a major reform is about to happen that is worthy of the school history and the battle is going to be fought by Chiaki and what appears to be the student council president.

Chiaki is well-loved among the students for his cool and non-strict ways. Having been assigned as the schools' student counselor, he has since managed to decrease the number of delinquents by befriending the school's known troublemakers. He also only gives warnings to students who are using their phones in class but never confiscates their device.

He also serves as a sounding board and personal adviser for series protagonist Yuushi who always comes to him to talk about his youthful concerns.

Now, it seems that he is about to fight an even bigger battle for the students. The preview starts off with a voice-over by Hase, talking about how the first moment is the most important thing when it comes to negotiations. But what Chiaki is about to negotiate about is not made clear, although it was hinted at by the sight of him pulling a troubled-looking student along the hallway, and a scene of him and a student council representative debating over something on stage in front of both students and faculty members.

What could Chiaki be fighting for? Could it be for or against the students' benefits? And what will winning or losing this upcoming debate mean for both him and the students who seem to support his cause?

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.