'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Episode 23 Spoilers: Is Chiaki About to Get in Trouble at the Culture Fair?

Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou Official Site New key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

Even though he started the episode out by showing a shockingly strict side to him, Chiaki still managed to end the episode on a good note — at least to the majority of the students at Joutou Business High School. It cannot be denied, however, that the otherwise amiable teacher has also gained some enemies on the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life."

Chiaki has made quite a reputation for himself for being a cool teacher who is never strict about the school rules, especially when it regards to the use of a mobile phone in class. But when a student tried to get away with cheating in a test using his phone, the betrayal blew a hole through Chiaki's cool.

This incident eventually led into a general assembly, wherein through bargaining with the student council president, Kamiya, they have all come to a compromise that would not only allow the students to keep bringing their phones to school but has also made them promise to maintain their good behavior and not betray Chiaki again.

However, a handful of students are still feeling resentful towards Chiaki and may well take some steps to get him in trouble soon, as teased in the preview for the next episode titled "Do You Like Other Faces? Or Not?"

With the midterms now out of the way, the culture fair is about to begin and Sato of the Yokai Apartments is about to excitedly share some stories from his own culture fair.

But not everything will be fun and excitement during the preparations for and the actual event. It seems that the mysterious bespectacled girl, Yamamoto is planning something that may get either Chiaki or Yuushi or both in trouble.

And following that stint at the general assembly, what could the angry students be planning to do in order to get Chiaki out of the way?

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.